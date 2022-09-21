A man in his 50s is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he allegedly fired at police who went to a residence in northeast Minneapolis to investigate a 911 hang-up call.

Officers arrived at the house on the 3400 block of NE. Fifth Street just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and saw people inside. The occupants, communicating with officers through a window, directed police to the rear of the house.

It was there that officers announced their presence and entered the residence through an unlocked door and "heard cries of distress," said police spokesman Howie Padilla.

One of the officers was confronted by a man who pointed a gun at him. Gunfire was exchanged before the officers retreated outside, Padilla said.

A few minutes later, another person in the house told officers that the man with the gun had shot himself.

A woman, girl and boy inside the residence were able to get out as police went in and found the man with an apparent fatal gunshot wound lying on the floor. Officers also found a gun in the house, Padilla said.

The name of the man has not been released.

One officer who was hit during while exchanging gunshots with the man was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released, Padilla said.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation. Officers were wearing body cameras that were active during the incident, Padilla said.