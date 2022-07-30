A man died after a Friday night shooting in south Minneapolis, police said.

Officers from the Third Precinct responded just after 11 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting near the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue. That's where officers found a man, believed to be in his late teens, with life-threatening gunshot wounds in an alley.

They performed life-saving medical aid until being relieved by the Minneapolis Fire Department and paramedics. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, where he died.

This is the 52nd death this year the Minneapolis Police Department has investigated as a homicide.

"Gun violence is high right now," Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Howie Padilla said. "We all need to work together to solve that."

By this time last year, according to city data, there were 61 homicides. That was the Twin Cities' most violent year yet — most of the people who were killed, high school football players, teachers and children alike, fell to gun violence.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and the cause of his death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.