A man reported missing hours after leaving home to fish on Becker County's Big Toad Lake was found drowned early Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and emergency workers found the man with his ATV overturned in 4-5 feet of water at 3:22 a.m., according to a news release.

He was taken to an ambulance, where he was declared dead. His name will be released after family members are notified.

The Sheriff's Office said it had received a report at 2:05 a.m. that the man had not come home from his fishing trip.

According to the sheriff's report, his wife said he had left on his ATV for his fish house Friday afternoon. When he didn't return after several hours and did not answer her phone calls or messages, she called his brother to help find him.

His brother reportedly discovered a crack in the ice at the lake and open water.

"Please use caution when venturing out on the ice," theSheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "No ice is safe!"

Big Toad Lake is 18 miles east of the city of Detroit Lakes.