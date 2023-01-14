Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Brooklyn Center police were investigating a fatal shooting in a parking lot Friday.

Officers and detectives went to the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. on reports of a shooting just after 3:15 p.m. Friday, officials said. They found a man with a gunshot wound in a parking lot and gave him medical aid until an ambulance took him to a hospital, where he was in critical condition.

A nearby school went into lockdown as a precaution. Brooklyn Center police said at 8:20 p.m. that the man had died.

Investigators believe the shooting suspect, or suspects, left the area immediately after the incident.

No arrests have been made. Brooklyn Center police officials, as well as members of the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force, are investigating.