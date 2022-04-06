Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman severely injured in south Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

Minneapolis police responded to the sounds of shots fired in the 2400 block of 17th Avenue S. at about 8:32 p.m., according to police spokesman Garrett Parten. There officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, and provided medical aid.

The man died at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one has been arrested, and Parten said police are trying to determine the relationship between the two victims.

This is the city's 20th homicide in 2022, according to the Star Tribune's database.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or to submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.