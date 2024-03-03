Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man died of apparent gunshot wounds in south Minneapolis early Sunday, authorities said.

Minneapolis police said they found the man with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries at the intersection of E. Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting and an alert from ShotSpotter technology just after 1 a.m.

He was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died several hours later. Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting. No one has been arrested in the case.



