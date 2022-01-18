A 62-year-old man is accused of violating a harassment restraining order by stalking a radio personality who works at the same Twin Cities FM station who employed another on-air personality that was subjected to similar troubling attention.

Patrick Henry Kelly, of Minneapolis, is due in Ramsey County District Court on Jan. 25 in connection with two felony cases of violating a harassment restraining order in connection with his two visits in October to the St. Paul home of Jade Tittle, music director and midday host on 89.3 The Current.

Kelly was booked into jail and remains held in lieu of $5,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

In December 2015, Kelly was sentenced to five years' probation and nine months in the workhouse after pleading guilty to stalking and terroristic threats for his behavior toward DJ Mary Lucia beginning in the summer of 2014.

Lucia also obtained a harassment restraining order against Kelly. The order prohibited Kelly from being within two city blocks of Lucia and having any direct contact, including social media. He repeatedly violated the order and left unwanted items on her door.

According to the charges involving the latest incidents:

Tittle secured the restraining order after Kelly started sending flowers to her home and workplace in St. Paul. Kelly also sent her a "burner" cellphone, so she could call him without detection.

"Kelly had been fixated on her for months," one of the criminal complaints read.

On Oct. 13, Tittle told police that she and her husband saw Kelly circling their block in a vehicle that night. Her husband tried to follow Kelly, but he lost sight of him.

Home surveillance video showed that Kelly rang her doorbell that same day while holding something in one of his hands.

A day earlier, Tittle's husband said, Kelly had sent her flowers that included the message, "Dear Jade — Don't go changin'. Love, Patrick."

On Oct. 22, private security at Tittle's home reported seeing Kelly drive by the residence.