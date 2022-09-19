A 42-year-old man has been charged with murdering his grandmother in her east-central Minnesota home with a hatchet.

Dustin G. Tinklenberg, 42, of Ogilvie, was charged Friday in Kanabec County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death on Sept. 12 of 93-year-old Stella Anderson.

Tinklenberg remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance on Oct. 21. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

A daughter of Anderson's arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Hwy. 23 in Ogilvie to visit and do chores and saw her mother on the couch. The daughter thought Anderson was napping, shook her shoulder to wake her only to see severe injuries to her mother's face. She ran from the house and called law enforcement.

An autopsy found that Anderson suffered seven "sharp-force injuries" to her head, the complaint read. "A heavy, thick-bladed type of item such as an axe or hatchet was used," the complaint continued.

A deputy located a sheath for a hatchet in one of the bedrooms. Two Ogilvie residents said Tinklenberg showed them a hatchet on the day of Anderson's death. The complaint made no mention of the suspected murder weapon's whereabouts.

Tinklenberg, who was living with his grandmother but was otherwise homeless, was located near the home of someone he once had a relationship with and jailed Sept. 13. He told law enforcement that he's had trouble with his grandmother going back many years.

He said acknowledged being at Anderson's home on the day she was found dead. Asked what he knew about Anderson being killed with a hatchet, Tinklenberg said she "had somehow manipulated/altered the bacon he was eating, then said: 'So I lost it,' " the complaint read.