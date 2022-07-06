A man became trapped in a central Minnesota grain bin and died, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon on the man's farm about 6 miles south of Freeport in the 32600 block of Oakland Road in Oak Township, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders called to the scene located Thomas Holdvogt unconscious in the bin. Fire department personnel removed him from the bin, and resuscitation efforts were started. He was taken to a hospital in Melrose, where he died.