A 79-year-old man was in serious condition after a Friday night house fire near Bde Maka Ska in south Minneapolis.

Officials said they responded to reports of a fire at 9:55 p.m. Fire crews arrived to find a 2½-story home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue in flames. They were preparing to fight the fire from outside because of the size of the blaze, when they spotted the man inside the building through a rear window.

Firefighters forced their way inside through a back door, rescued the man and gave him CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis, where he remained in serious condition Saturday.

More fire crews and equipment were called to extinguish the house fire, which also damaged nearby homes. A firefighter at the scene was injured when stepping through a hole burned into the floor, but was reported to be in stable condition.

Officials were continuing their investigation Saturday.