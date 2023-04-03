Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man has died in a house fire in western Wisconsin, officials said.

Emergency personnel were alerted about 2:25 p.m. Sunday to the blaze on E. County Road TK in Red Cedar Township, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible to firefighters and deputies when they arrived to the home roughly 15 miles south of Menomonie, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters located a 74-year-old man dead inside the residence, the Sheriff's Office said. His identity has yet to be disclosed.

Officials have yet to offer a preliminary determination for how the fire started.