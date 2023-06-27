Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Dairy Queen at Mall of America has closed, marking the end of an era for the soft-serve chain at the mall following a lawsuit about unpaid rent.

On Mall of America's website, it lists the store — located in suite E282 — as temporarily closed. A spokeswoman for the mall confirmed the store closed June 4.

In May, Mall of America filed a complaint against the mall's Dairy Queen franchisee, Non-Typical Cos., asking for the store's eviction after it failed to pay nearly $75,000 of back rent since January of this year.

Non-Typical Cos. did not respond to a request for comment.

Non-Typical Cos. had a five-year lease — signed in June 2018 — to operate on the second floor of the mall, close to the now-closed Sears store and the Rotunda. Dairy Queen has had a presence at the Mall of America for years before the recent five-year lease.

Since the mall filed the lawsuit, the two parties have settled, but the terms of the settlement are confidential.

Mall of America has sued several tenants in the past few years for unpaid rent as some began to miss payments during the pandemic.

Despite Dairy Queen's recent closing, there are numerous other ice cream options that remain at the mall, including Cold Stone Creamery and Mexican frozen treat store La Michoacana Purepecha.