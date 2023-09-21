Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

After a one-game appearance, the Lynx's defense didn't really make enough of a Target Center showing Wednesday night. After running smoothly only three days earlier, the Lynx's offense at times struggled.

Well, everyone but Napheesa Collier.

As a result, Minnesota's season is over.

The Connecticut Sun came to Minnesota and beat the Lynx 90-75 in the third and deciding game of their WNBA first-round playoff series.

On a night when Collier — even at less than 100% because of a sore back — was absolutely wonderful, she just didn't get enough help.

Collier finished with a career-playoff-best 31 points on 11-for-19 shooting with five rebounds and two assists. At times, she seemed to be running a one-player effort. Down 65-49 entering the fourth quarter, the Lynx never got closer than 13 points in the final 10 minutes. The rest of the Lynx team scored 44 points on 15-for-41 shooting.

In Sunday's 82-75 victory at Connecticut, Collier and Kayla McBride were a dynamic duo. On Wednesday, McBride struggled, scoring 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting. Bridget Carleton scored off the bench 13 points for the Lynx.

DeWanna Bonner (25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists) and Alyssa Thomas (28 points, six rebounds, 12 assists) led the Sun again. But they got help. Tyasha Harris hit four of six three-point tries on the way to 18 points for the Sun, who shot 55.4% from the field, including 45% on three-pointers.

The Sun threw the first punch, jumping out to a 6-0 lead before the two Lynx rookies — Dorka Juhász and Diamond Miller — scored the next six, Juhász on a three-point play, Miller on a three-pointer.

And then: four minutes that were all Sun.

Connecticut hit five consecutive shots in a 14-0 run that put the Sun up 20-6 on Bonner's three-pointer with 4:45 left in the quarter.

Finally, the Lynx righted the ship, ending the quarter on a 13-6 run to cut that 14-point deficit in half entering the second. Collier scored nine of those 13 points, five from the free-throw line.

Still, the Sun shot 55.6% in the quarter, making two of three three-pointers, while the Lynx were 6-for-15 (40%).

The Lynx started the second quarter the same way, scoring the first six points — starting with a Miller drive and ending with a Carleton three — to pull to within 26-25 with 7:55 left in the half, forcing a Sun timeout.

And the pendulum swung again.

Connecticut finished the half on a 23-9 run, with Thomas scoring eight of those points, Bonner six. The Sun made 11 of their final 13 shots of the half.

The Lynx, meanwhile, went 4-for-12 with two turnovers over the rest of the half, which ended with Bonner's baseline jumper and a 49-34 Sun lead.

The Sun didn't let up. Bonner hit a three-pointer to begin the second half; the run was 26-9 and the lead was 18 points. Moments later, after Miller's turnover, Bonner hit another three and the lead was 19 only 3:07 into the second half.

By the time the quarter ended, the Lynx were down 65-49, despite nine third-quarter points from Collier.