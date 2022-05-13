7 p.m. vs. Chicago • BSN Extra, NBA TV, 106.1-FM

Lynx update: The Lynx (0-3) are coming off an 82-76 loss to the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis on Tuesday. The Lynx are 0-2 on the road and 0-1 at Target Center. The Lynx and Sky split two regular-season games last season — with the Sky winning at Target Center and Lynx winning in Chicago — before the Sky defeated the Lynx, 89-76, at Target Center in the playoffs. ... Lynx F Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring) and F Damiris Dantas (right foot) are out. ... G Kayla McBride's European team — Fenerbahce Safiport — is one victory away from winning the Turkey League finals. The championship game is Sunday.

Sky update: The defending WNBA champion Sky (1-1) is playing its first road game of the season after opening the season with a loss to Los Angeles (98-91 on May 6) and a victory over New York (83-50 on Wednesday) at home. In the victory over the Liberty, the Sky set franchise records for margin of victory and fewest points allowed. ... Second-year G Dana Evans leads the Sky in scoring (19.5 ppg). ... F/C Candace Parker, in her 15th WNBA season, is averaging 16 points and six rebounds per game. ... G Allie Quigley, a three-time All-Star, who hasn't played yet this season because of an undisclosed injury, was activated on Friday ... G Kahleah Copper was named the MVP of the Spanish League Finals after leading Perfumerias Avenida to the championship on Thursday. ... Li Yueru, a 6-7 C from China, is expected to join the Sky before the end of the month.