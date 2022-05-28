lynx gameday

6 p.m. vs. Los Angeles • BSN

Looking to get on a winning track

Lynx update: The Lynx (2-6), who rallied to defeat New York, 84-78, Tuesday at Target Center, will be looking for their second victory of the season over the Sparks. ... The Lynx, who are 1-2 at home, defeated the Sparks, 87-84, on May 17 in Los Angeles for their first victory of the season as Kayla McBride paced the Lynx with 24 points in her season debut. ... Sylvia Fowles leads the WNBA in rebounding (10.3 per game). She tied her season-high with 14 rebounds on Tuesday. In 200 career games with the Lynx, Fowles has had double-doubles in 93 games. ... F Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring) and F Damiris Dantas (right foot) are out.

Los Angeles update: The Sparks (3-6) are coming off a 101-96 loss at Indiana on Friday. ... F Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 30 points for the Sparks. Ogwumike is sixth in the league in scoring (18.3 points per game). ... G Lexie Brown, who played for the Lynx in 2019 and 2020, is averaging 7.7 points per game. ... F/G Rae Burrell (knee), who hasn't played since May 11, is out. ... The Sparks are looking for their first victory over the Lynx since the 2020 season. ... The Sparks lost all three meetings to the Lynx last season, including both at Target Center.

JOEL RIPPEL