8 p.m. Lynx vs. Seattle • ESPN2

Seattle update: F Breanna Stewart leads the WNBA with a 21.7 points per game scoring average. ... The Storm (8-5) defeated Dallas 84-79 on Sunday in Texas. Stewart scored 25 points and G Jewell Loyd scored 22 to pace Seattle. ... Loyd is averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game. ... G Sue Bird, who is in her 19th WNBA season, is third in the league in assists (6.6 per game). The Storm and Lynx met in the season opener on May 6 in Seattle. The Storm won 97-74. ... Seattle has won eight of the past nine regular-season meetings in the series.

Lynx update: The Lynx (3-11) have lost three in a row and five of their past six. ... Rookie C Nikolina Milic scored a season-high 23 points in a season-high 30.5 minutes in Sunday's 84-80 loss to Indiana at Target Center. ... G Aerial Powers had 15 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday, her first double-double in a Lynx uniform. F Bridget Carleton, in her second start of the season, scored a season-high 11 points. ... F Kayla McBride did not play on Sunday because of an injured right foot,but is probable. Centers Sylvia Fowles (knee) and Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring strain) are out.

Lynx lose to Indiana, drop to bottom of WNBA standings

The Lynx's game with Indiana on Sunday at Target Center began with yet another starter injured. It ended with them 12th in the league after a loss to the 11th-place Fever.