8 p.m. Lynx vs. Seattle • ESPN2

Seattle update: F Breanna Stewart leads the WNBA with a 21.7 points per game scoring average. ... The Storm (8-5) defeated Dallas 84-79 on Sunday in Texas. Stewart scored 25 points and G Jewell Loyd scored 22 to pace Seattle. ... Loyd is averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game. ... G Sue Bird, who is in her 19th WNBA season, is third in the league in assists (6.6 per game). The Storm and Lynx met in the season opener on May 6 in Seattle. The Storm won 97-74. ... Seattle has won eight of the past nine regular-season meetings in the series.

Lynx update: The Lynx (3-11) have lost three in a row and five of their past six. ... Rookie C Nikolina Milic scored a season-high 23 points in a season-high 30.5 minutes in Sunday's 84-80 loss to Indiana at Target Center. ... G Aerial Powers had 15 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday, her first double-double in a Lynx uniform. F Bridget Carleton, in her second start of the season, scored a season-high 11 points. ... F Kayla McBride did not play on Sunday because of an injured right foot,but is probable. Centers Sylvia Fowles (knee) and Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring strain) are out.