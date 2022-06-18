LYNX gameday

5 p.m. at Las Vegas • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The Lynx (3-12), who lost to Seattle 81-79 on Tuesday at Target Center, carry a four-game losing streak and the worst record in the league into the second meeting of the season with Las Vegas. The Lynx lost to the Aces 93-87 on May 19 in Las Vegas. The teams will play back-to-back games in Minneapolis on July 1 and July 3. ... Kayla McBride scored 20 points against Seattle in her return to the lineup after a one-game absence because of a foot injury. McBride is averaging 14.5 points per game. ... The Lynx, who shot 51.5% from the field on Tuesday, are shooting 42.5% from the field on the season. ... C Sylvia Fowles (right knee) and F Natalie Achonwa (hamstring) are out.

Las Vegas update: The Aces (12-2) lead the Western Conference and have the best record in the league. The Aces defeated Dallas 92-84 on Wednesday in Texas. ... The Aces, who are averaging a league-best 90.9 points per game, have three of the top eight scorers in the league. G Kelsey Plum is second with a career-best 20.1 points per game, F Jackie Young (18.3 points per game) is sixth and C A'ja Wilson (18.1) is seventh. ... Wilson is second in the league in rebounding (9.6 per game) and F Dearica Hamby is third (9.5 per game). ... The Aces also lead the league in rebounding (36.8) and blocks (5.1) and are third in three-point percentage (35.7).