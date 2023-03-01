Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Tuesday could be an important day to remember when we look back on the Wild and Wolves seasons. The Wild won another close one, 2-1 in a shootout over the Islanders, continuing a recent trend of low-scoring wins. They also added two forwards to their roster who could give them more scoring punch going forward. Meanwhile, the Wolves showed an uncanny ability to win just as all hope seemed to be lost.

10:00: Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne, one of Wednesday's inductees into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame, joined host Michael Rand for a look back at his life in hockey. It's a journey you won't want to miss.

31:00: Afton's Jessie Diggins made skiing history on Tuesday.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports