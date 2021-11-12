SEATTLE – At the time, the goal just padded the Golden Knights' lead to 3-0.

But by the end of the game, the shot that Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault buried after a turnover by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba in the final seconds of the second period Thursday stood up as the decisive goal.

"I feel like it comes down to one play," Dumba said after a 3-2 loss. "The boys worked so hard in the third trying to pull us out of that and just fell short. Yeah, I've got to be better. That starts vs. Seattle."

The Wild wraps up this three-game trip on Saturday against the Kraken, but the neutral-zone miscue by Dumba isn't the only reason the team had its four-game win streak halted on Thursday.

A listless start and ineffective power play were also culprits in the letdown at Vegas, this after a two-goal first period and pair of power play goals contributed to a 5-2 win over Arizona earlier in the week.

"Hopefully we can just really come ready for Saturday and make this road trip a positive," winger Marcus Foligno said after the Wild's two third-period goals weren't enough for another comeback.

Stabilizing the power play could help.

Not only did the Wild blank on six opportunities against the Golden Knights, but three of those chances featured a two-man advantage.

Three consecutive penalties by Vegas in the second period gave the Wild back-to-back 5-on-3 looks while the team was down 2-0. Then, after goals from captain Jared Spurgeon and forward Ryan Hartman trimmed the deficit, the Wild again couldn't convert on a 6-on-4 setup (with goalie Cam Talbot pulled) in the waning moments to push the game to overtime.

Had the Wild scored in either scenario, the outcome might have been different.

"Sometimes we try to make plays through some people when it's just being simple that works, getting shots, moving the puck quick around their pressure," Spurgeon said. "We just have to stick with it and stay positive with it. But at the same time, we have to capitalize on our chances."

Those unsuccessful power plays, however, might not have stung so much if the Wild was sharper in the first period.

Aside from falling behind 2-0, the Wild was outshot 16-5 by the Golden Knights in the opening 20 minutes. A more complete push is the challenge on deck for the Wild, especially after its last visit to Seattle on Oct. 28.

Despite scoring first that night, the Wild faded 4-1 in its inaugural game vs. the expansion Kraken. The Wild actually scored the game's second goal, too, but it was overturned after video review confirmed the on-ice call that Foligno kicked the puck into the net.

"Obviously we want to redeem ourselves," Foligno said. "Obviously an ugly game there, kind of like how we played the first period here [in Vegas]. We want to have a good start. I know we scored the first goal there and should've had two. We need to follow up with just a better effort."