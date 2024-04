Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Twins 6-3

Twins' offensive struggles continue against Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers Entering with an MLB-worst .180 batting average and the second-fewest runs per game (2.88), they tallied three hits and 14 strikeouts in Tyler Glasnow's seven innings.