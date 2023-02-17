Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Mike Navarre, who led the Augsburg University women's soccer program for 24 years, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Navarre led the Auggies to a 235-154-48 (.593) record, including 133-85-30 (.597) in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matches, which gives him the most overall wins among MIAC active coaches.

He was a two-time MIAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2017). His teams won conference regular-season titles three times (2014, 2017, 2019) and conference playoff championships twice (2014, 2016). The Auggies qualified for NCAA Division III national tournament play three times (2014, 2016, 2019).

Etc.