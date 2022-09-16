Minnesota United veteran Robin Lod didn't train Thursday with his teammate after he left Tuesday's 1-1 home draw with Los Angeles FC at halftime because of a calf injury.

Loons coach Adrian Heath called him unlikely for Saturday's game at Sporting Kansas City, one of three regular-season games remaining for the West's fifth-place team.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow," Heath said Thursday. "Looking doubtful I would say is the best way to describe it."

Lod is one of four international players called up to his national team for a FIFA break that starts after Saturday's game. He would have two weeks to rehab for the final two Loons games if he stays here to heal his calf.

"He'd want to go away obviously with the national team, which is an issue for us," Heath said. "We'll have a decision to make on Robin tomorrow."

Central midfielder Kervin Arriaga is leaving after Saturday to play for his Honduras team, defender Michael Boxall for New Zealand, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair for Canada and Lod for Finland, if Lod does go.

Honduras' Joseph Rosales as well as Luis Amarilla and Alan Benitez — both from Paraguay — are on their national team's supplementary lists.

Replacing Reynoso

Emanuel Reynoso is suspended Saturday for getting a yellow card late in the LAFC game. That leaves the Loons without their star midfielder and best free-kick server.

"A lot will depend on what the final lineup will be," Heath said about replacing Reynoso on corner and free kicks. "We have enough people who can take quality shots in the box. So we'll see."

Fragapane fit

Heath called left-side attacker Franco Fragapane fit and available to play Saturday after he was suspended the last two games for yellow and red card accumulations.

"He has been training hard the last few days he's not been available to be with us," Heath said. "So he's available."