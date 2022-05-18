Lizzo hasn't released much new music in 2022; she's been too busy building her reputation as a TV star.

The former Minneapolis-based artist announced Wednesday that she'll be profiled in the HBO Max documentary "About Damn Time," which will look at her rise to stardom.

"Growing up, I never dreamed I'd get to experience all of the things I've accomplished in my life, and I'm just getting started," she said during the Warner Bros. Discovery "upfront" presentation at New York's Madison Square Garden. "It takes 10 years to become an overnight success, and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going."

Earlier this year, Lizzo starred in Amazon Prime's reality series "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," which looked at preparations for her 2021 concert at Treasure Island Casino. She also earned the rare distinction of being both the host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live."

Not that Lizzo is done making new music. Her next album, "Special," comes out July 15 and her tour will come to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 11 — her first arena headlining date in the Twin Cities.

No release date yet for "About Damn Time," but it's expected to start streaming in the fall.

"To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true," said HBO Max's head of content Sarah Aubrey. "Lizzo's formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey."