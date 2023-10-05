Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney said Wednesday night in an appearance at the University of Minnesota that Kevin McCarthy, her fellow Republican and one-time political ally turned rival, deserved his ouster from the House speaker job.

"Kevin McCarthy is absolutely unfit to be speaker," Cheney said to a packed crowd at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, as part of a lecture on current politics. Once a top member of House Republican leadership herself, Cheney after the 2020 election broke with most high-profile elected Republicans by repeatedly and strongly condemning former President Donald Trump's false claims about the outcome.

Topics in the Humphrey lecture ranged from Cheney's criticism of Trump — she said he tried to "unravel democracy" as president — to the importance of listening to those with different political beliefs, and the 2020 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney said McCarthy deserved his ultimate fate for siding with the House Republicans who voted to block Joe Biden's certification as president. She also criticized him for leaking Jan. 6 tapes to Tucker Carlson. Cheney was one of only two Republicans who agreed to serve on the House's special committee that investigated the Capitol insurrection.

"Kevin McCarthy at every moment over the course of the last two years, has done more to enable and collaborate with and apologize for Donald Trump," Cheney said. The former House member from Wyoming, Cheney — the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney — last year lost the Republican primary for her seat to an opponent supported by Trump.

Cheney also condemned the speaker bid of Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. She said she considers him unlikely to win, but issued a warning if he does.

"If they were to decide that, there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution," Cheney said.

Cheney did say she thinks the temporary speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, would be "great" to fill the role going forward. She did not mention Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, who is now running for majority leader, the second most powerful job in the House.

Emmer and Republican Rep. Pete Stauber voted to certify Biden's win in 2020. Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach voted against it.

Asked about a presidential run of her own, Cheney said she isn't sure yet, which drew loud applause from the crowd. She said she would have to strongly consider an independent bid if Trump becomes the Republican nominee. Last month, she said she'd officially leave the Republican Party if Trump becomes its candidate.

The former congresswoman said she did not want to comment on a lawsuit filed in Minnesota that attempts to bar Trump from the ballot. But she did say she thinks criminal referrals could bar someone from running.

"We believed there was sufficient evidence that that Donald Trump provided aid and comfort to an insurrection, and that would be consistent with the language that would bar somebody from running for office," Cheney said.