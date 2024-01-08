Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) was pressured by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) forcing an incomplete pass in the first quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Vikings lose 30-20 to the Lions, finishing 7-10 and out of NFL playoffs

January 08, 2024 - 12:39 AM

The Vikings' defeat means they have their first 10-loss season since 2013, when they went 5-10-1 in Leslie Frazier's final year.

Paranoid about Justin Jefferson leaving the Vikings? Don't bet on it.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) was tackled in the back field for a 9-yard loss by Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) in the second quarter at Ford Field in Detroit on January 7, 2024.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

January 08, 2024 - 12:40 AM

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson deserves a new contract, and the team should pay him whatever it takes.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith hints at retirement after season-ending loss to the Lions

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) walked off the field after the Lions defeated the Viking 30-20 at Ford Field in Detroit on Jan. 7, 2024.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

January 08, 2024 - 12:41 AM

The 12-year veteran Harrison Smith was in a reflective mood Sunday but said, "Whenever I retire, I'm not going to tell you."

Five Extra Points: Plenty of reasons for Vikings' 2023 failings

Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) was tackled by Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) in the first quarter Sunday. Chandler ran for 69 yards on 12 carries in the season finale.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

January 08, 2024 - 12:48 AM

Start with a $13 million investment for a player who played in only four games this season.

Vikings' depleted offensive line makes it a long day for quarterback Nick Mullens

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacked Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) in the second quarter for 6-yard loss on Sunday in Detroit.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

January 08, 2024 - 12:41 AM

With two starting linemen out with injuries and two more playing hurt, Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens took a season-high 15 hits, including four sacks.

Three keys to the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Lions

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) torched Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans for a 70-yard touchdown catch to start the fourth quarter Sunday.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

January 08, 2024 - 12:43 AM

Sunday's regular season finale turned into a showcase for receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson. One came out on top on the stat sheet, the other on the scoreboard.

Vikings' 2024 opponents include old friend Aaron Rodgers

If he’s healthy, Aaron Rodgers could be back at U.S. Bank Stadium as the quarterback of the Jets next season.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

January 08, 2024 - 8:11 AM

The 7-10 Vikings finished in third place in the NFC North, meaning they will play the third-place teams in the NFC South, NFC East and AFC East: the Falcons, the Giants and the Jets.