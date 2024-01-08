Vikings lose 30-20 to the Lions, finishing 7-10 and out of NFL playoffs
The Vikings' defeat means they have their first 10-loss season since 2013, when they went 5-10-1 in Leslie Frazier's final year.
Paranoid about Justin Jefferson leaving the Vikings? Don't bet on it.
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson deserves a new contract, and the team should pay him whatever it takes.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith hints at retirement after season-ending loss to the Lions
The 12-year veteran Harrison Smith was in a reflective mood Sunday but said, "Whenever I retire, I'm not going to tell you."
Five Extra Points: Plenty of reasons for Vikings' 2023 failings
Start with a $13 million investment for a player who played in only four games this season.
Vikings' depleted offensive line makes it a long day for quarterback Nick Mullens
With two starting linemen out with injuries and two more playing hurt, Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens took a season-high 15 hits, including four sacks.
Three keys to the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Lions
Sunday's regular season finale turned into a showcase for receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson. One came out on top on the stat sheet, the other on the scoreboard.
Vikings' 2024 opponents include old friend Aaron Rodgers
The 7-10 Vikings finished in third place in the NFC North, meaning they will play the third-place teams in the NFC South, NFC East and AFC East: the Falcons, the Giants and the Jets.
-
Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta's knee injury is 'not good news,' coach Dan Campbell says
-
Podcast: Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith and the Vikings' season-ending loss in Detroit
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 30-20 loss from Ford Field, where safety Harrison Smith may have played his last game in 12 NFL seasons.
-
Gallery: Vikings fall short in Detroit, losing 30-20 in season finale
Jerry Holt's photos from the Vikings' 10th loss of the season.