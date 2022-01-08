Gophers vs. Maryland

2 p.m. Sunday vs. No. 10 Maryland * Williams Arena * no TV (streamed on BTN Plus), 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Coach Lindsay Whalen will miss her second game while recovering from an emergency appendectomy performed last Tuesday. The Gophers announced that Whalen is recovering and plans to return to the team this Tuesday. Associated head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis will serve as Minnesota's acting head coach for the second straight game, coming off the team's 62-49 victory at Rutgers on Thursday. G Jasmine Powell had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds. F Kadi Sissoko scored 11, with all of them came in the fourth quarter — the Gophers' final 11 points — to help seal the victory. F Sara Scalia had 10 points and nine rebounds, one off her career high. She has scored in double figures in five consecutive games, averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Maryland update: The three-time defending conference champion Terrapins are coming off a one-sided victory over Penn State that improved their Big Ten record to 3-1. After missing a month with a knee injury, G Diamond Miller has returned to form. She had 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting vs. Penn State. G Ashley Owusu averages 16.3 points. Maryland has six players averaging 10 points per game or more. Maryland is second in the Big Ten in scoring (83.1) and first in turnover margin (plus-6.6).