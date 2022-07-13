Jurors convicted a 33-year-old man for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in a Lakeville parking lot.

The conviction of Atravius J. Weeks, of Richfield, on Tuesday in Dakota County District Court was immediately followed by Judge Jamie Cork sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Weeks was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Cortney G. Henry, 29, of St. Paul, in June 2021.

"I wish to thank the jury for its verdicts ensuring Mr. Weeks will be held accountable for his heinous act," County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement released after sentencing. "My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ms. Henry for their great loss."

According to the complaint:

Police were summoned to a Belle Plaine apartment building around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, where Weeks was reportedly pounding on the walls outside the building.

Police found Weeks' car, but he fled on foot. Officers saw "a significant amount of blood" in the car and a bullet casing on the front passenger seat.

A trail of blood led police to the apartment's back entry, where it appeared that Weeks had attempted to force his way inside before he fled.

It is not clear where Weeks encountered Henry.

Officers reached Weeks by phone, and he agreed to return to the apartment parking lot, where he dropped a handgun and complied with commands.

At that point, Weeks allegedly told police, "I just killed my best friend." He admitted to killing Henry about an hour earlier and told police her body was in a Lake­ville daycare parking lot. Police then recovered Henry's body with nine shell casings nearby.

Court records in Minnesota show that Weeks also has two convictions for first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.