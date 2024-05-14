Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

America's law enforcement community is under attack both on the streets and in the courtroom — and we are seeing this play out right here in Minnesota.

We were recently reminded of the terrible dangers facing law enforcement when Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were tragically killed responding to a domestic crisis. These heroic men stood as the first line of defense between innocence and evil, and they paid the ultimate sacrifice for their selfless bravery.

This week is National Police Week, a somber time to pay recognition to fallen heroes like these. However, as attacks on law enforcement officers steadily increase year after year, I believe we also have an obligation to examine why this is the case.

To me, the answer is obvious. The reckless "defund the police" agenda pushed by extreme politicians in the Minnesota Legislature, on the Minneapolis City Council, in the governor's office and in Congress have emboldened criminals, worsening the danger law enforcement officers face every time they put on the uniform.

Most recently, it's come to light that Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty brought criminal charges against Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan in connection with the death of Ricky Cobb II, even though the use-of-force expert hired by her office opined that Londregan had discharged his weapon lawfully to save the life of his partner.

Not only did Moriarty attempt to conceal this expert opinion from the public, but she has since decided to spend up to $1 million of taxpayer money on outside counsel from Washington, D.C., because it appears that no prosecutor within her own office wants to pursue this case against an innocent man.

As a former Duluth police officer with more than 20 years of experience on the job, I have seen and experienced firsthand the violence committed against law enforcement. Unlike most politicians here in Minnesota, I know that something as routine as a traffic stop can turn on a dime, quickly becoming a life-or-death situation. My heart breaks for trooper Londregan and his family for having to endure this sham of a trial simply because someone in a position of power has an anti-police agenda.

Unless cooler heads prevail, the continuation of the "defund the police" agenda and sham trials will have lasting consequences for our state. We are currently facing the worst recruiting and retention crisis in our lifetimes because the good men and women in our community who would otherwise be willing to serve do not want to be vilified, prosecuted or violently attacked for simply doing their job. This has caused crime to skyrocket, leaving the remaining officers and the communities they swore to protect less safe.

This National Police Week, Minnesota's leaders must all come together and publicly reject these ugly attacks on our law enforcement. I especially encourage Gov. Tim Walz to take a stand and remove the Londregan case from Mary Moriarty's hands.

It is simply unacceptable for politicians to attend the funerals of fallen officers but then turn their backs on the remaining law enforcement personnel performing this difficult and much-needed job. Policing is a noble profession, and those who are willing to show up and defend our communities deserve to be supported this week, and every week. God bless our law enforcement officers and their families.

Pete Stauber, a Republican, represents Minnesota's Eighth District in the U.S. House.