Minnesota legislators were poised Friday to send Gov. Tim Walz an agreement to give bonus checks to pandemic frontline workers and replenish the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

The Minnesota Senate passed the deal struck this week by state leaders on a 65-1 vote, sending it to the House Friday afternoon.

The legislation includes $2.7 billion to refill the trust fund and $500 million for workers such as nurses, longterm care employees and others who still worked in person at the height of the pandemic. Those bonus checks would amount to roughly $750 a person if all 667,000 eligible workers who qualified apply.

"This bill represents what can happen when Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate and the governor's office work together to get great things done for the people of Minnesota," said Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona.

If signed into law by the governor, the pact will stave off tax hikes on state businesses that would be needed to start refilling the Unemployment Trust Fund, which was depleted by surging requests during COVID-related lockdowns.

Legislative leaders announced a deal Thursday morning after months of negotiations in the divided Legislature.

"Today after far too long, after many broken promises and missed deadlines we are addressing some of the economic fallout that has devastated people and businesses across the state," said Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina.