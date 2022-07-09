Legislative candidate Bob Loonan faces a hearing before a panel of administrative law judges over a complaint that he is disseminating misleading election material, an allegation he disputes.

The complaint, filed a couple of weeks ago against the Shakopee Republican, says Loonan distributed a flier that inaccurately implies he is Republican endorsed, has the endorsement of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and is seeking reelection although he is not the incumbent.

An administrative law judge found last week there is probable cause to believe Loonan violated state law. His case will proceed to an evidentiary hearing.

Loonan said he is not sure who gave out the material but hopes the hearing clears up confusion. He said the flier is not intentionally misleading — it's just old.

"It was from 2016. It had the wrong date to vote on it, it was obviously an old piece," he said.

Loonan served two terms in the House before losing to Erik Mortensen in 2018. He said similar complaints were filed during past matchups with Mortensen, a Shakopee Republican, and "have always gotten thrown out."

But Scott County GOP spokesman Dale Even said in a statement that Loonan should be "held accountable for fraudulently claiming our endorsement with his damaging and illegal behavior."