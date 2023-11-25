The Gophers' defense received a boost with the return of linebacker Cody Lindenberg for Saturday's game against Wisconsin, while the offense will play without two of its top three rushers, freshmen Darius Taylor and Zach Evans.

Lindenberg was not listed on the Big Ten availability report, which was released two hours before game time, an indication he was available to play. Taylor and Evans, who have leg injuries, were listed as out. Also out was starting safety Darius Green.

Lindenberg, a fourth-year sophomore, has missed nine of 11 games this season because of leg injuries, and the Gophers have missed his presence, especially since his backup, Maverick Baranowski, suffered an injury on the first series of the Nov. 11 game at Purdue and remains out. In the one full game that Lindenberg played, he had a team-high 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

There was one new development on the availability report. Wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington, who has been out since suffering a lower leg injury on Sept. 30 vs. Louisiana, was listed as questionable. Brockington caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the first five games of the season. He was instrumental in the Gophers' 23-16 victory at Wisconsin last season, catching the winning 45-yard TD pass with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter.

With Taylor and Evans out, Jordan Nubin will be the starter, with Sean Tyler in a reserve role.