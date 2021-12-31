The last of four suspects in the shooting of a clerk during a robbery of a neighborhood market west of downtown Minneapolis has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

A 17-year-old male was arrested Thursday and booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center and, like the three other teenagers, is being held on suspicion of second-degree assault and aggravated robbery, police said.

Three of the four suspects — ages 14, 15 and 16 — were arrested earlier after the robbery, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bryn Mawr Market, on S. Cedar Lake Road just west of Penn Avenue.

No charges have been announced against any of the four. Police have not released their identities.

The clerk, a 20-year-old woman working at the market during her college break, also was pistol-whipped, according to police. She underwent surgery for gunshot wounds and is expected to survive, police added.

One of the teens shot the woman in the foot when she was unable to open the register, police said. While leaving the business, one suspect punched her in the face and another shot her in the torso, police added.

The suspects fled in a vehicle that previously had been taken in a carjacking in St. Paul, the statement continued.

Within eight hours of the initial incident, investigators arrested three of the suspects, found the vehicle and recovered a handgun in Minneapolis, according to police.

All four suspects, police alleged, are being investigated in connection with numerous robberies and carjackings in Minneapolis.