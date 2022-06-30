7 p.m. vs. Las Vegas • Target Center • BSN Extra, NBA TV

Las Vegas update: The Aces, on a four-game road trip, lost at Seattle 88-78 on Wednesday. Despite the loss — their third in four games — the Aces, who started the trip with a 79-73 victory at Los Angeles on Monday, have a league-best record of 14-5 and a 6-2 road record. ... G Kelsey Plum is second in the league in scoring (20.5 points per game). ... C A'ja Wilson is averaging 18.6 points and a league-leading 10.2 rebounds per game. She tied her season high with 16 rebounds Wednesday... F Dearica Hamby signed a multi-year extension on Wednesday. She is averaging 12.3 points and a career-high 8.5 rebounds per game.

Lynx update: At 6-14, they continue their six-game home stand with the first of two games with Las Vegas in the next three days. The teams will play at Target Center again on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Lynx are 0-2 against the Aces this season — losing to the Aces in Las Vegas on May 19 (93-87) and June 19 (96-95). ... G Moriah Jefferson had 13 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a victory over Dallas on Tuesday to record the first triple-double in Lynx history and become just the 15th triple-double (by 10 different players) in WNBA history. ... Aerial Powers scored 20 on Tuesday, the third time this season she has scored 20 or more.