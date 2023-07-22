Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has been saying it for a while as the 2023 WNBA season progressed.

When it comes to dominance, game-in and game-out play, Reeve hasn't often seen the like of this year's Las Vegas Aces in her years in the league.

The 2014 Phoenix Mercury come to mind. The offensive juggernaut that was the 2019 Washington Mystics.

And this team: Saturday at Target Center, showing typical relentlessness, the Aces improved to 21-2 with a 98-81 victory over the Lynx.

They started the game on an 11-0 run. And while the Lynx had a similar run of their own while making it close, briefly, in the second quarter, this was another wire-to-wire wipeout for the Aces (21-2), who improved their winning percentage to .913. The single-season winning percentage record is .900 by the 1998 Houston Comets (27-3).

A'ja Wilson scored a season-high 35 points with 14 rebounds in 34 minutes for the Aces, who shot 52.2% and turned 15 Lynx turnovers into 25 points. Both she and Chelsea Gray (11 points, 11 assists) had double-doubles. Jackie Young scored 19, Kelsey Plum 16.

Diamond Miller led the Lynx with 17 points and Napheesa Collier had 16. Both made seven of 15 shots. Kayla McBride scored 10.

The Aces finished their season sweep of the Lynx, winning the four games by an average of 23.3 points.

Down 13 early, the Lynx's own 11-0 run — which ended with Nikolina Milic's three-pointer to open the second quarter — pulled them within two at 23-21.

That's as close as they got. The Aces outscored the Lynx 22-6 over the rest of the quarter — with Wilson scoring half of them — to lead 48-30 at the half.

The Aces led by as many as 26 in the second half.