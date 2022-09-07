Lake Conference teams dominate the first girls' swimming state rankings of the 2022 season.

Minnetonka, the defending Class 2A team champion, holds first place in the rankings released Saturday by the MN Swimming and Diving Coaches Association. Wayzata is second and Edina third. All are Lake Conference members, and those three teams have won the past 11 Class 2A state championships.

Stillwater, from the Suburban East, is the first team to interrupt the Lake parade in the rankings, in fourth place.

SWIMMING RANKINGS • GIRLS

By the MN Swimming and Diving Coaches Association

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka; 2. Wayzata; 3. Edina; 4. Stillwater; 5. Prior Lake; 6. Blaine; 7. Shakopee; 8. Maple Grove; 9. Farmington; 10. Eden Prairie.