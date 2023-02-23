Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand lays out three things he wants clarity on as the Wolves get set to resume play after the All-Star break on Friday. The big one: When (or if) Karl-Anthony Towns is returning from his calf injury.

6:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand as they both offer predictions on how many games Byron Buxton will play in the outfield, how many more years Kirk Cousins will be the Vikings' quarterback and more.

31:00: Dalvin Tomlinson might have a good chance of staying with the Vikings, after all.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports