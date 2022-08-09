Kristyn Anderson, an attorney working in Minnesota state government, could take over as the next Minneapolis city attorney, if the City Council approves her nomination.

Mayor Jacob Frey announced Tuesday that he was nominating Anderson for the role overseeing the city office that helps staff and elected officials sort through a variety of legal issues, ranging from writing local ordinances to defending the city against lawsuits.

Anderson works for the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget and serves as the state ethics officer. She previously worked in the civil division for the state attorney general's office.

"I am passionate about public service and have dedicated my many years of legal practice to fostering good government," Anderson said in a statement.

If confirmed, Anderson will be the fifth person in four years to lead the city attorney's office. The position comes with a salary ranging from roughly $172,000 to $217,000.