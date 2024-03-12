Nearly six years to the day after joining the Vikings, quarterback Kirk Cousins was gone, agreeing to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday hours into the free agent negotiating period. He came to the Vikings in the aftermath of a run to the NFC Championship game, considered by some to be a missing piece after years of volatility at the quarterback position.

In six seasons in Minnesota, Cousins was a stable force. Until Week 9 of the 2023 season, he never missed a game because of injury. He rose through the team record books. Cousins finished with a 50-37-1 record as a starter, particularly thriving with the arrival of Kevin O'Connell has head coach in 2022. His 23,265 regular-season passing yards and 88 starts are third in franchise history, and his 171 touchdown passes are second only to Fran Tarkenton's 239. But he played in only three playoff games in Minnesota, winning one, an overtime wild-card game against the Saints in New Orleans during the 2019 season.

Kirk Cousins' career statistics















