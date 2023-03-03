Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

VANCOUVER — The Wild are making nail-biting wins their specialty.

They edged the Canucks 2-1 in front of 18,903 at Rogers Arena on Thursday, the eve of the NHL trade deadline, to nab a third consecutive victory and extend their season-long point streak to eight games while staying on brand.

"We're comfortable in this," coach Dean Evason said. "The guys are very calm and go about their business. Nothing really seems to rattle them."

During this 7-0-1 run, the Wild have won by more than a goal only once, a 2-0 shutout at Columbus on Feb. 23.

This was their 18th one-goal win overall; only Los Angeles and Carolina have more with 19 each.

"It's a good challenge," said goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who picked up 21 saves and has stopped 73 of the past 76 shots he's faced for a 0.98 goals-against average and .961 save percentage during his three-game win streak. "It's a close game. Can't relax because you're always right there in the game. It's good that we're going through this."

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to sit one goal shy of 40 for the second time in his three-year NHL career while tying his career high in shots with nine.

He capitalized only 44 seconds into the first period, a tap-in set up by Mats Zuccarello for the Wild's first opening-minute goal of the season and Kaprizov's eighth game-opening tally.

Burnsville's Brock Boeser responded for Vancouver at 14:03 with a one-timer on the power play. That finish ended the Wild's streak of consecutive penalty kills at 27. Their 12 consecutive games without allowing a power-play goal tied the franchise record and is the longest streak in the NHL this season.

Overall, the Canucks went 1-for-3, while the Wild were 0-for-5.

Only 3:40 into the second, Kaprizov broke the tie when he buried the rebound off his own breakaway for his seventh multi-goal effort of the season, which also matched his career high. His 18 career multi-goal games are tied for the third most in Wild history; only Marian Gaborik (41) and Zach Parise (25) have more.

"He's a superstar in this league for a reason," said Ryan Reaves, whose assist on Kaprizov's second goal was his second point in as many games after a 16-game drought. "He takes over games. Obviously, there's games where he's the only guy scoring. So, yeah, he's a very elite player."

Not only is Kaprizov up to eight goals in his last seven games, but this was the second time in the Wild's past three outings he's supplied all their offense: Kaprizov had a hat trick on Sunday in the 3-2 overtime win against Columbus.

He hasn't gone more than a game between goals since a two-game lull Jan. 26-28.

As for the last time he went more than two games between goals, that was a three-game stretch Dec. 21-27.

"You look at his scoring, he's consistent," Evason said. "But he's consistent in his work ethic. He's consistent in his team-first mentality."

Kaprizov came close to another hat trick in the third period, including when Vancouver pulled goalie Thatcher Demko (34 saves).

Instead, the Wild polished off what's becoming a trademark one-goal win while closing out the action shorthanded.

Brandon Duhaime left after a third-period fight with the Canucks' Kyle Burroughs and did not return. Evason said Duhaime "looked fine."

Of the Wild's past 13 victories, 10 have been by that margin and the other three were by two goals.

They last won by more than two tallies on Jan. 4 when they routed Tampa Bay 5-1.

"That's our game," Reaves said. "We lock down the D-zone and put a couple in and don't give them much."