Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand was struck recently by a podcast featuring Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce talking about the Timberwolves. In particular, KG's assessment of the franchise — everything from big-picture Minneapolis issues to Anthony Edwards to small details — was a fresh perspective worth our attention.

10:00: Local soccer writer and podcaster Jon Marthaler joined the show to talk about Minnesota United and their ongoing inability to score. Their identity is clearly built around defense, but until they resolve the Emanuel Reynoso situation the offense is stuck in the mud.

27:00: If you're tired of Vikings QB talk, I have bad news. We have a full year of speculation ahead of us given Kirk Cousins' contract situation.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports