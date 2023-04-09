An old acquaintance ended Minnesota United's season-opening five-game unbeaten streak in the Chicago Fire's 2-1 victory Saturday night at Soldier Field.

Chicago's 38-year-old Kei Kamara, a former Loons striker, scored twice in the game's first 36 minutes against an opponent that had allowed only three goals combined in its 3-0-2 season start.

Until Saturday, the Loons were a perfect 3-0 on the road, with victories at FC Dallas on opening day, Colorado and last weekend at then-5-0 expansion club St. Louis City SC.

Until Saturday, they were one of only three MLS teams left unbeaten.

The Loons played at Chicago for the first time since 2019 on a night when Robin Lod returned to the starting 11 after he missed the past two games and recently acquired Sang Bin Jeong made his MLS debut in the 61st minute.

Kamara scored his two goals and the Loons countered with midfielder Kervin Arriaga's free-kick strike from distance in the 57th minute.

Kamara's 71st-minute shot 12 yards from an open goal was just wide, leaving him short of a hat trick before he was subbed out of the game in the 73rd minute.

Franco Fragapane had been taking the corner kicks for the Loons, and Arriaga has taken many of the free kicks with suspended star Emanuel Reynoso missing all season.

Arriaga's 30-yard, eye-level kick went through the Chicago wall and through 19-year-old goalkeeper Chris Brady's two-handed catch attempt. It continued into the goal before Brady could recover.

Brady saved the night with three stops — starting with sub Hassani Dotson's header — from short range in the 85th minute.

The Loons signed Kamara for allocation money and a draft pick in September 2020, seeking veteran experience and depth for a team that in December would come within minutes of reaching the MLS Cup final with Kamara on the field.

Three weeks later, he scored a penalty kick against FC Cincinnati, becoming the first player at the time to score for eight different teams.

Kamara now is with his 11th MLS team. He scored Saturday against a Loons team that hadn't allowed a first-half goal in its first five games this season.It had only conceded those three goals all season so far.

Kamara's brace was his second and third goals this season after he scored a game-winner against Inter Miami CF in stoppage time in Chicago's previous lone victory two weeks ago, 3-2.

He scored in the 23rd minute after his teammates knocked the ball all around inside the 18-yard penalty box, but couldn't get a clear shot until a deflected pass came to Kamara some 16 yards away from goal.

He transferred the ball from his right foot to his left, then bounded a shot past outstretched defender Kemar Lawrence and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. His diving header with Loons defender Michael Boxall on his back came well inside the 18-yard box in the 36th minute, on a long cross that Kamara flicked on past St. Clair.

Versatile veteran Robin Lod returned to the 11 after missing two games because of international duty with Finland two weeks ago and illness last week.Heath went back to his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation after experimenting with a 4-4-2 while he was cobbling together lineups with eight players missing during the recent FIFA break.

Lod went back to the No. 10 playmaking spot previously filled by Reynoso. Lod played between Fragapane on the left and Bongokuhle Hlongwane on the right. Those three played just behind lone striker Luis Amarilla, who had been played with Mender García in a two-striker formation when Lod was missing.

