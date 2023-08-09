Kathryn VanArragon of Bunker Hills Golf Club shot a 4-under-par 68 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 142, good for a four-shot victory in the Minnesota Women's State Open at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater.

VanArragon, who won the Women's State Amateur for the second time in July, held off two-time defending champion Betsy Kelly of TPC Twin Cities, who shot a pair of 73s to finish second at 146. Emma Welch of Brackett's Crossing Country Club had the best score in the final round with a 5-under 67 and placed third at 147.

Camille Kuznik of Pioneer Creek Golf Club, who was the first-round leader after shooting a 71 on Monday, followed that up with a 79 and finished in the tie for fourth at 150.

Etc.