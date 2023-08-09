Kathryn VanArragon of Bunker Hills Golf Club shot a 4-under-par 68 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 142, good for a four-shot victory in the Minnesota Women's State Open at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater.
VanArragon, who won the Women's State Amateur for the second time in July, held off two-time defending champion Betsy Kelly of TPC Twin Cities, who shot a pair of 73s to finish second at 146. Emma Welch of Brackett's Crossing Country Club had the best score in the final round with a 5-under 67 and placed third at 147.
Camille Kuznik of Pioneer Creek Golf Club, who was the first-round leader after shooting a 71 on Monday, followed that up with a 79 and finished in the tie for fourth at 150.
Etc.
- Brenda Williams of Scottsdale, Ariz., claimed medalist honors and the sole qualifying spot for the U.S. Women's Senior Open with a 10-over-par 81 at Southview Country Club. The U.S. Senior Women's Open will be played at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore., from August 24-27.
- Gophers tennis coach Lois Arterberry has hired Anastasia Pennington as an assistant coach. Pennington played for Arterberry at Jackson State from 2013-16.
- Bemidji State was voted the favorite in the NSIC Football Preseason Coaches' Poll, which was announced Monday. Minnesota State Mankato was second. Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt, a senior from Cottage Grove, was named preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Northern State defensive lineman Ian Marshall was preseason Defensive Player of the Year.