HIBBING, Minn. — A jury found Michael Carbo, Jr., guilty on two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis County Court — an emotional ending to the long unsolved case of who killed Nancy Daugherty.

Carbo shook his head as Judge Robert Friday read the verdict, delivered after about 9 hours of deliberation by the jury of seven women, five men.

Daugherty, a 38-year-old mother of two, was found dead in her Chisholm home on July 16, 1986. Carbo was 18 at the time and lived less than a mile away in the small Iron Range town, but he was never a suspect until recent advances in DNA testing.

Both the prosecution and defense placed Carbo at Daugherty's home on the night of her death. His DNA was found on Daugherty's body and a wash cloth, his fingerprint on the lid of her toilet. Defense attorney JD Schmid argued that Carbo had consensual sex with Daugherty, used her bathroom and left — but that someone else killed her.

In his closing argument on Monday, prosecutor Jon Holets noted that the only DNA at the scene belonged to Carbo and Daugherty, including beneath her fingernails.

"The county attorney's office is pleased with the courage and commitment to justice shown by the jury, despite the age of the case," St. Louis County Attorney Kimberly Maki said in a news release.

Daugherty's friends and family gathered in the courtroom to hear the verdict and hugged and cried afterward. They did not offer a statement, rather advice.

"Never give up," Dave Haggard said as he left the courthouse. His wife Gina Haggard, Daugherty's daughter, was by his side — and has been at the courthouse throughout the trial.

Carbo's supporters hugged outside of the courtroom and left quickly. They declined to comment on the verdict.

"We're disappointed," Schmid said. "Mr. Carbo is innocent and we do intend to appeal."