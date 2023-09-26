Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Joslynn Rose knows a few things about making magic. The 16-year-old Minnesotan works as an assistant for illusionist Max Fleet, who performs regularly across the upper Midwest.

But Rose is capable of making magic on her own. She proved that Monday on the season premiere of NBC's "The Voice," wowing judges with her rendition of Duncan Laurence's "Arcade."

Three of the four panelists — Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and newcomer Reba McEntire — all spun their chairs around, indicating that they wanted to be her coach. John Legend was the only one who abstained, although he later compared her to Billie Eilish.

McEntire said the teen was "an old soul."

After the performance, Rose informed everyone that she was from Lake Benton, Minn.

"What is in the water?" Stefani said.

The former No Doubt singer seemed quite pleased when Rose chose to be on her team, even hurling one of her shoes onto the stage.

Rose, who has eight sisters, still has a long ways to go before becoming one of the show's youngest winners. A total of 56 artists will be selected before the next round.

"The Voice" airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on KARE, Ch. 11.