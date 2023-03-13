Josie R. Johnson's relationship with the University of Minnesota began more than 60 years ago when her young children attended a nursery school there. Monday, decades after Johnson went on to become a groundbreaking professor and civil rights leader, the long connection culminated with her receiving the institution's highest honor.

University administrators presented Johnson with the Regents Award at the U's McNamara Alumni Center in front of a large crowd including family, friends, civic leaders and many recipients of a fellowship program in her name.

The award recognizes people, families or organizations that demonstrate "exceptionally valuable and meritorious service" to the university or contribute significant donations. Recipients are nominated by university leaders or deans.

Johnson, 92, was a professor in the College of Education who helped create the University's African American and African Studies program before leaving to become the first Black regent of the university in 1971.

University president Joan Gabel, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and several deans were among those who highlighted Johnson's numerous contributions, from her work for the passage of Minnesota's Fair Housing Act to the establishment of the Humphrey School's Josie Robinson Johnson Fellowship for students seeking remedies to racial injustice.

Flanagan attended the U the same year both the African American Studies and American Indian Studies departments were created. She spoke about the importance of diverse educators and how the federal Fair Housing Act of 1968 took a lot of inspiration from the Minnesota bill Johnson worked on.

"A few years after Mondale helped pass the federal housing bill with Josie's behind-the-scenes work, Congress authorized the kind of Section 8 housing vouchers that my mom and I used when I was just a baby, to move us into a small apartment in St. Louis Park," Flanagan said.

That work gave her and so many others the stability to go on and pursue higher education, Flanagan said.

Regent Bo Thao-Urabe, who presented Johnson with the Regents Award, said that she could not imagine an individual more deserving.

"Our university is strong today because of leaders like Dr. Johnson, who have, at every turn, made life better for all of us. We are just incredibly grateful that she also chose to serve the university among her many organizations," Thao-Urabe said.

Johnson took the stage following a standing ovation. After listening to the accolades, she joked about finally getting the opportunity to speak.

"I feel deeply the honor and privilege to be here and to be among so many people who love this university. ... I thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I want you to know how happy I am to be given this award," Johnson said.

She thanked Michael Rodriguez, dean of the College of Education and Human Development, and the university administration for leading with not only scholarship but also with love of people and the will to make the university better.

"We continue to need your direction, your wisdom and your keeping the students at this great institute proud of being a part of the University of Minnesota," Johnson said.

To live long enough to share the honor with her children and grandchildren is a blessing, Johnson said.