On the same day veteran Twins starter Chris Archer went on the 15-day injured list, righthanded rookie Josh Winder made his seventh major league start, threw four innings and gave up two runs, both of them solo homers, in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland.

Winder also pitched himself into the conversation to earn another start down this September stretch before he left Sunday's game.

"I thought he looked good, went out there and competed well," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I expect him to pitch in the big leagues for us again this year. I can't say exactly what our rotation is going to be. We have a doubleheader next Saturday [at Cleveland] so there are some things to consider, but he put himself in a good spot."

Winder called his performance "definitely fastball-centric," much like his previous outing against Cleveland in June.

"It's a game of adjustments," he said. "They kind of made the adjustment and jumped on some heaters."

It was his first major league start since July 12 against Milwaukee, when he went five innings, gave up four runs and gave up two home runs in a game for the first time.

"It was awesome to be back," he said. "It has been a while since I've been up here. So it was nice to remember what it feels and looks like. I'm hoping to get into a nice rhythm here in the coming weeks. Hopefully I can make some adjustments and put in a little better performance next time out."

He'll be back

The Twins recalled Winder from St. Paul before the game and added righthander Jharel Cotton to the roster. In addition to Archer going on the IL, Cole Sands was sent back to the Saints.

Archer left Saturday's game in the second inning because of some chest tightness. He predicted he will return to pitch again in the regular season's final days.

"One hundred percent," he said. "I will be able to make two healthy starts and hopefully those healthy starts are meaningful."

Fouled out

Twins right fielder Max Kepler added a swollen shin to a list of injuries this season that includes his hip and pinkie toe.

He fouled a ball off his shin in his first at-bat in the first inning and left the game before the third. Baldelli called it a "baseball-sized knot" on his shin near Kepler's knee that made it difficult for him to walk.

Baldelli said the swelling was subsiding and said x-rays were taken, but said it's "too early to speculate" if he'll go on the injured list.

"He's doing better right now," Baldelli said.

Gilberto Celestino replaced Kepler in center field while Jake Cave moved from center to left and Kyle Garlick went from left to right field.

Etc.

• On the injured list since early June because of a groin strain, pitcher Bailey Ober pitched 4⅔ innings for St. Paul on Sunday, allowed one run, a hit, two walks and struck out six.

• Pitcher Austin Davis, designated for release or assignment on Thursday, cleared waivers and elected free agency on Sunday.

• The Twins paid tribute Sunday to those who died on 9/11 — 21 years ago Sunday — and honored veterans and active service members from all five branches of the military on Armed Forces Appreciation Day.