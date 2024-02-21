A joint memorial service for the two Burnsville police officers and the paramedic shot to death Sunday during a standoff has been scheduled for Feb. 28, according to a source with direct knowledge of the arrangements.

An announcement from the state Department of Public Safety with further details about the service will be made within a couple hours, the source said.

Killed early Sunday were officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27, and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, 40. Wounded was 38-year-old Sgt. Adam Medlicott. He was treated at HCMC and was recovering at home.

The suspect, 38-year-old Shannon Cortez Gooden killed himself later that morning inside the home in the 12600 block of S. 33rd Avenue with a gunshot to the head. Seven children and a mother in the residence where Gooden also lived were unharmed, officials said.

A sister of the woman who was living in the home with Gooden gave an update Monday on how the family is faring in the aftermath of the standoff and shooting.

The woman and her children "are safe today because of [the officers'] heroic actions," Madison Weimar posted in an online fundraising campaign she started on the family's behalf.

"My sister Ashley is a loving and caring stay at home mom of four biological children and three stepchildren," Weimar continued. "A serious and shocking chain of events has caused significant damage to the household, therefore, my sister and her children no longer have a place to call home. [They] are staying with family in the meantime as we navigate our next move forward."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading the investigation into the deaths of the officers and medic, which have prompted an outpouring of grief from law enforcement and Minnesotans alike. They are the latest in a string of violence toward first responders in the region in recent months.

Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.