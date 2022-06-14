SEATTLE — The Twins activated Joe Ryan from the COVID injury list and he'll start Tuesday's game against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Ryan (5-2, 2.29 ERA) hasn't pitched in the majors since May 21, and was put on the COVID list on May 25. He did have a rehab game in St. Paul, pitching three innings on Thursday.

He'll face the Mariners' best starter, lefthander Logan Gilbert (6-2, 2.41). First pitch is 9:10 p.m. (BSN).

The Twins won the opening game of the three-game series on Monday night 3-2 thanks to an early home run from Byron Buxton.

To make room for Ryan, infielder Elliot Soto was DFA'd. Soto was active for Monday's game after being called up from St. Paul.

Chi Chi Gonzalez, who started two games for the Twins this season, was claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers. Gonzalez had been designated for assignment after starting Saturday's victory over the Rays at Target Field.

In seven innings with the Twins, he gave up 12 hits and six earned runs, striking out four; the Twins won both of his starts. He was 2-2 with a 3.44 ERA for the Saints in eight games, five of them starts.