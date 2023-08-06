Rod Carew helped Joe Mauer put on the blue jacket, and Mauer became the 38th person inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Mauer, who had his No. 7 retired in 2019, drew several standing ovations throughout his 30-minute on-field ceremony. He fought back tears as he talked about his late grandfather, Jake Sr., and his late father, Jake Jr. During his speech, he said he tipped his cap to his dad, who died in January, for "always being there and for being one of the main reasons I'm standing here today."

"Since the last speech, we've lost a lot of people in our family, dad included, and grandpa," Mauer said afterward. "It was emotional. For me, it comes in waves. Obviously being here, one of the places he loved to come to, not a surprise it comes back to the surface."

There were 17 members of the team Hall of Fame in attendance Saturday, including Mauer's former teammates Justin Morneau, Johan Santana and Joe Nathan, and manager Ron Gardenhire.

Mauer's three children, Emily, Maren and Chip, threw him ceremonial first pitches. Paul Feiner, the only person who struck out Mauer in high school, delivered the three baseballs.

"It was funny, I had never met Paul," said Mauer, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 draft out of Certin-Derham Hall. "I saw him and I actually remember the pitch, I think. I said, 'Jeez, you're not going to throw me that curveball, are you?' He laughed. It was a good little moment there."