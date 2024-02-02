Organizers of the Loppet Cup passed a major test Friday, when the International Ski Federation approved the condition of its courses for this month's World Cup races. With two weeks remaining before the event at Theodore Wirth Park, local officials are mounting an all-out effort to protect that little slice of winter from the spring-like weather.

Claire Wilson, executive director of the Loppet Foundation, said organizers are in "a race to save the snow'' for the sprint and 10-kilometer events Feb. 17-18. She said the international federation, known as FIS, thought conditions were surprisingly good during Friday's snow-control check. The FIS approval gave "the official green light'' for the races to proceed, Wilson said.

Over the next two weeks, Loppet Cup officials will keep the courses fortified with snow that has been stored at Wirth Park, brought in from other locations or freshly made on-site if the weather is cold enough. Wilson said the only thing that could stop the World Cup races would be if next week's predicted rain is extremely heavy, or if temperatures during race week are very warm. She doesn't expect either of those scenarios.

"We have no plans to cancel‚" Wilson said. "All systems are go.

"I think we're in good enough shape with what (snow) we have and what we can bring in. We're going to provide the best course we can, given the conditions. It's definitely not what any of us dreamed of, but it's going to be a good course.''

FIS officials have been watching weather reports, Wilson said, and expected to have an "emergency crisis meeting" Friday. But they were satisfied by the final inspection before the World Cup.

Wilson said a lot of snow was made and stored at Wirth Park during the cold snap in early January. More could be brought in from the Bush Lake ski jump in Bloomington if necessary.

This weekend, the Loppet Foundation will host the City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival at Wirth Park, which includes some cross-country events. The park has hosted high school races, too, but the final two scheduled for next week will be moved to another location to try to preserve the Wirth Park trails.



